Going for Gold: Phillips ready to compete on the Special Olympics world stage

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) It's a story 16 years in the making. Savannah's Charlie Phillips is in Berlin, Germany and preparing to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.
Phillips has been competing in Special Olympics since he was 10 years old and he's always had one goal.
Phillips' mom said Charlie believed he would make it to the World Games one day and it turns out Charlie was right.
The 26-year-old powerlifter will be on the stage next week and will try to bring gold back to Savannah as he represents his country.