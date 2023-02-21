Gov. Parson announces funding available for partnerships between businesses and child care providers

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that new grant funding has been made available through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's Office of Childhood for partnerships between child care providers and businesses. That's according to a news release from Governor Parson's office.
"Access to quality child care for Missouri families is critical to achieving our workforce development goals," Governor Parson stated in a news release. "Missouri businesses consistently rank child care access as one of the largest hurdles to recruiting and retaining skilled workers. This grant opportunity will allow more businesses and providers to work together to start new child care programs in their communities. Coupled with the three child care tax credits we've asked the General Assembly to approve, we can not only increase child care access but sustain it for more Missouri families now and into the future."
Applications for the Innovation Start-up Grant are available here. Applications must be submitted by Mary 31, 2023.
According to the news release, the amount of funding that will be available is dependent on facility capacity, hours of operation, and a commitment in matching funds from businesses.