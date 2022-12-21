Gov. Parson signs Executive Order, activates Missouri National Guard ahead of winter weather

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to active the State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard ahead of potential winter weather.
"Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state," Governor Parson said. "Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this Order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state."
On Wednesday, the Missouri National Guard stated in a news release that service members were notified and are preparing to position personnel and equipment around the state to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol.