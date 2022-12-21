 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gov. Parson signs Executive Order, activates Missouri National Guard ahead of winter weather

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to active the State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard ahead of potential winter weather.

"Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state," Governor Parson said. "Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this Order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state."

On Wednesday, the Missouri National Guard stated in a news release that service members were notified and are preparing to position personnel and equipment around the state to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

