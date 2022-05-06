Gov. Parson visits Northwest Technical School

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gov. Mike Parson visited Maryville Friday afternoon for a tour of the Northwest Technical School.
Gov. Parson met and spoke with students, teachers and administrators about the success of the school, and why the skills it teaches students are preparing them for the best future jobs.
He learned about the efforts the school is making to collaborate with Maryville High School students and how the northwest Missouri area is ready for these kids to join whatever work force they take interest in.
"I think the practical experience what you get to see in these classrooms, and when you get to talk to the instructors, that actually has been in the real workforce before. And now they're teaching these kids what to do and what to expect when they get out. It's pretty exciting when you see what all the schools are doing across the state, but might showcase right here today, to be able to see this what they're doing here in this school system," Gov. Parson said.
Gov. Parson also visited several other Missouri cities throughout the week and will speak at the annual Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Saturday in the capital.