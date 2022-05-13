Governor Kelly legalizes sports wagering in Kansas

(TOPEKA, Ks.) In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly legalized sports wagering Thursday.
Kelly signed a bill to allow Kansas residents to place bets on mobile apps, at casinos and other specific venues.
Kelly saying a news release, legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to Kansas and grow the economy.
As well as another tool for casinos and restaurants to utilize to attract people to their establishments.
The bill will allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sports books, as well as allowing some venues to hold sports wagering.