Governor Mike Parson delivers 2023 State of the State Address

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 18.
Parson's key priorities included infrastructure, public safety, government reform, health and mental health care, and workforce development and education.
Parson started the address explaining the growth in strength for the state of Missouri.
"Last year, I stood before you and proclaimed that Missouri is strong today and will be even stronger tomorrow," Parson said in the speech. "Well this year, I'm here to tell you that tomorrow has arrived. Missouri is stronger today. And we're going to continue what we've started because this governor isn't done yet. We are not done yet for the state of Missouri."
The governor prioritized infrastructure, calling on the general assembly to update railway crossings in the state and rebuild the Interstate 70 corridor. Parson's plan invests $859 million into the corridor update, expanding six lanes from St. Louis to Warrenton, Kansas City to Odessa, and extending both east and west from Columbia.
"For years, congestion, traffic accidents and delays have become a serious issue for commuters on I-70. Not only are we concerned for the motor safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state's economy, and we must invest to improve I-70. For those who say we can't afford it, I say we cannot afford not to," Parson said.
Parson's investments in infrastructure also includes $250 million to continue broadband expansion.
Dean VanSchoiack, Missouri state representative for District 9, said he was pleased with the governor's commitment to expanding broadband internet.
"That we won't be done until every person has rural broadband. I think that's essential for the people in Missouri to have access to rural broadband," VanSchoiack said.
Parson also touted the progress his administration made in education funding, teacher pay and workforce development. His budget proposal this year adds $233 million for school transportation needs and continues the Teacher Baseline Salary Program.
Along with that, Parson established three new child care tax credit programs.
"These programs will help improve child care facilities, support employers who support their workers with child care assistance and allow more of our dedicated child care workers to earn a pay increase. We're also investing more than $78 million to increase child care subsidy rates to child care providers across the state."
Brenda Shields, Missouri state representative for District 11, will be working with the governor on child care initiatives. Shields said she's excited about the plans Parson presented.
"So that we can make sure that we make child care reliable, affordable and safe for all of our families in the state," Shields said.
Another major topic for Parson is health and mental health care. Parson requested $3.5 million to expand Missouri's Youth Behavioral Health Liaison program. His budget proposal also includes $4 million for Certified Nursing Assistant training programs, as well as $4.3 million to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to implement its new maternal mortality plan.
"Currently, Missouri ranks forty-fourth in the United States for abnormally high maternal mortality rate. This is embarrassing, and it's absolutely unacceptable. We are determined to change this," Parson said.
The governor also proposed $50 million for school safety grants for Missouri schools to make security investments, develop safety plans, establish school resource officer programs and increase active threat trainings.
Parson concluded the State of the State Address by inviting students from Missouri's seven public Blue Ribbon Schools to the floor.
"These children are the future, the future of our state, our nation and our democracy," Parson said. "If we fail them, then the failures of tomorrow are the failures of today. Let's not fail them tomorrow, or ever."