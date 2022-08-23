Governor Mike Parson stops in St. Joseph to introduce tax cuts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson began his travels across the state of Missouri to introduce historic tax cuts, stopping in St. Joseph.
On Monday, the republic Governor issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature.
"What I want to do is do the largest tax cut in our state's history and take our income tax down to 4.8% in the state of Missouri," said Parson. "The other thing I want to be able to do is I want to be able to take people on the lower tax brackets. Most of our lower income are seniors, veterans, and I want to do away with some of the lower tax brackets here in the state of Missouri."
Parson issued the special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs.
More details regarding the special session for historic tax cuts and critical agriculture tax credits can be read here.
"If you're corn, soybean cattle producer, anything in the agriculture industry, those tax credits are huge for them, it's tools in our toolbox to get things fixed," Parson explained. "When you look at how high fuel prices are for farmers, if you look at fertilizer costs, the operations of it, and to ever treat other businesses different than farmers and not the same opportunity is just not who we are in this state."
Parson's proposed tax plan includes reducing the individual income tax rate, increasing the standard deduction, and further simplifying the tax code. Parson added that the plan also means significant savings for Missourians each year.
The St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale who was also on board with the Governor's tax cuts, says it could greatly impact St. Joseph residents.
"It's helping everybody," Josendale said. "As we do our economic development in St. Joe, we try to bring new companies as we try to bring new people to St. Joe. A reaction like this from the governor and the state legislature is very positive when you're out recruiting companies. So I think it's going to be very good for St. Joe."
The Governor commenting on the continued growth of St. Joseph businesses was a hot topic on his travels to Europe.
"Businesses continue to grow. (there's) a lot of opportunities right here in St. Joe," Parson explained. "But that's going around all over the state. In the 50 years we've been keeping track of unemployment in the state of Missouri, since we first started doing it, as I stand before you today, the lowest income or the lowest unemployment rate in our state's history at 2.5%.
State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer applauding Parson as well to bring tax relief to Missourians.
"With rampant inflation, Missouri families are really struggling right now," said the republican in Parkville. "And the governor's right, the best thing that we can do in this environment, is to put tax dollars back in the pockets of Missouri taxpayers."
Parson added these cutes are not including the federal money that was received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"We are in so different of arena than the federal government is right now," Parson added. "The things they are doing compared to what we're doing in the state, because we've stayed the course we've balanced the budget every year. And financially we can afford to get money back from taxpayers who paid that tax money to us. That's a win for all of us. Whether you're in St. Joe, whether you're in Bolivar, St. Louis or Kansas City, anytime you give them money back to the taxpayer is a good day."
The general assembly will meet in Jefferson City on September 6 at 12 P.M. to begin consideration of Governor Parson's proposed legislation.