Governor Mike Parson visits Northwest Missouri State

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson visited Northwest Missouri State this morning.
Parson led a workforce and education roundtable discussion with leaders representing Northwest and Missouri Western. The discussion covered a variety of topics with an emphasis on the relationship between government, education, and growing the workforce of tomorrow. The Missouri government is investing $468.9 million in higher education and capital improvement projects across the state.
“So I think we build the universities, we figure out what is the demand for the workforce of tomorrow, and how do we help support that. We just need to keep building on that we’re headed in the right direction right now, we just need to keep building on it,” said Governor Mike Parson.
Under this program, Missouri Western will build the convergent technology alliance center and Northwest plans to build a new school of education facility.