Governor Parson announces acting director of DHSS

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) During a press conference at Missouri's capitol Tuesday, governor Mike Parson announced the new acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Governor Parson selected Paula Nickelson to serve as acting director of the Department of health starting yesterday.
Nickelson, a Missouri native, has served within DHSS for more than 22 years.
For most of her time with the department, she has been a leader in several program areas, including maternal-child health, chronic disease prevention, and emergency preparedness and response.
Nickelson was also involved in the state's H1N1 response and planning efforts following the 9/11 attacks.
Most recently, she was instrumental in a number of COVID-19 response efforts.
"It is a great privilege to be asked to lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. I am committed to enhancing our collaborative work with our local public health partners, our health care and behavioral health partners and all community partners,” Paula Nickelson said.
Nickelson earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Central Missouri and a Master of Education in Counseling Psychology at the University of Missouri-Columbia.