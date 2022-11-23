Governor Parson appoints new Attorney General

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Today, Missouri governor Mike Parson announced the state's next attorney general.
During a press conference at the state capitol, Parson appointed Andrew Bailey to fill the vacancy created by the election of attorney general Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate.
Bailey currently serves as general counsel to the office of Governor Parson.
"While it's bittersweet to lose Andrew on our team, it gives us peace of mind to know his talents and passion for the rule of law and public service will be so well utilized, and Missouri's Attorney General,” Governor Parson says.
“I've never taken the easy path. I'm battle tested, and I am ready for this job. I'm gonna bring my leadership, my legal experience, my fighting spirit, and all of the intellectual firepower I have to bear on this mission, and I will deliver victories for the people of this state,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey says.
Bailey joined the governor's office as deputy counsel in 2019 and has served as general counsel since last year.
He has also served as a Missouri assistant attorney general, assistant prosecuting attorney for Warren County, and general counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.