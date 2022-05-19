Governor Parson approves congressional district boundaries

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri governor Mike Parson approved the state's congressional district boundaries.
Parson signed House Bill 2909 into law, approving proposed boundaries for the eight congressional districts for the next 10 years.
The law maintains the current partisan split, six republican leaning districts and two democratic leaning districts.
Under the congressional district map, district populations are equally proportional and district boundaries are contiguous, the two core conditions required by the Missouri constitution.
The boundaries created by the law will be used for the 2022 midterm elections.