Governor Parson calls for special session to decide on tax cuts

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Monday, Missouri governor Mike Parson issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature.
Parson issued the special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for at least six years.
Parson's proposed tax plan includes reducing the individual income tax rate, increasing the standard deduction, and further simplifying the tax code.
Parson added that the plan also means significant savings for Missourians each year.
“Every taxpaying Missourian no matter their background, income or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability. And that is a win for all Missourians,” Governor Parson said.
The general assembly will meet in Jefferson City on September 6 at 12 p.m. to begin consideration of governor parson's proposed legislation.
Meanwhile an organization in the Show Me State issued a response to the governor's announcement.
The Missouri Budget Project said in a news release, federal funds have driven Missouri's budget surplus and called further tax cuts irresponsible.
Adding that the proposals discussed today will benefit the wealthiest Missourians and not help the thousands of Missourians who earn too little money to owe income taxes.