Governor Parson Grants Clemency to 18 People

Missouri, Governor Mike Parson has granted 18 people clemency during the month of June in 2023.
This is in accordance with Article Four Section Seven of the Missouri Constitution which says, "The governor shall have power to grant reprieves, commutations and pardons, after conviction, for all offenses except treason and cases of impeachment, upon such conditions and with such restrictions and limitations as he may deem proper, subject to provisions."
The families of the 18 individuals have either been notified or are in the process of being notified.
Pardons: 1. Michael Garvin 2. Danny Conrad 3. LaSandra Fair 4. Deborah Efting 5. Virgil Hampton 6. Halanna Cruwell-Thompson 7. Cynthia Dowell-Williams 8. Howard Golightly 9. Patsy Duncan 10. Craig Davis 11. Michael Endres 12. Bruce DeJonge 13. John Harness 14. Carl Finder 15. Autumn Smith 16. John Shoemaker 17. Jeffrey Weston 18. Rex Wood