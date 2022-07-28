 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Governor Parson to address drought assessment

  • 0

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson is expected to address the drought assessment committee next Thursday.

This will be the first meeting of the committee after Parson signed an executive order last week, instructing the Missouri Department of Natural Resource to convene the committee to help guide the state's response to drought conditions.

The committee is composed of representatives from state and federal partner agencies that provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate impacts of the drought. 

 

 