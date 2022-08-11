Governor Parson tours bridge repair project in Maryville

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Maryville Wednesday afternoon.
The visit to the Route 136 bridge repair project in Maryville is just one among the many stops the governor made across the state.
This repair project is a part of the governor's $351 million "Focus on Bridges" program which is set to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
"The important thing for me, in the state of Missouri, is to make sure that we put the money where it needs to go that helps everybody in the state. Yeah, there may not be as many people in northwest Missouri as there is somewhere else, but that doesn't matter. People still have kids, they want to get their kids to school, they want to go to town, they want to drive on safe roads. the only way we get that done is all you guys wearing those reflector vests out there today, is you doing your jobs – we got a lot of projects on the table, a record amount of investments we're making in this state when it comes to infrastructure, and every day for me is going to be, 'how quick can we get it done?'" Parson said.
The project is set to be completed by the end of August.