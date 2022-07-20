Grace House hosts 12th annual Back 2 School event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This morning, Grace House started its 12th annual back-to-school event. The Grace House gives out free backpacks, school supplies, clothing and more to children K-12.
Grace House owner Ruth Costello says there is a big need for the service, especially this year with high inflation making it difficult for parents to buy school supplies for their kids.
Costello added that donations from churches and the community allow the Grace House to be able to serve over 1200 families.
"My whole prayer is that every child when they get in the classroom, they all look like they all look great. They have self esteem, hope, goals, dreams. If you don't have a backpack, if you don't have the right clothes, it's harder. When you're out there shopping for your own kids, and you're blessed, Find something for another child. And bless the grace house. Because it takes a lot of donations to get stuff for 1200 kids,” Costello said.
Costello says there were 1,204 families who attended the event last year, and she expects to see more this year.
Grace House has regular hours Tuesdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.