...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected
tonight and tomorrow morning. Winds shift to west tomorrow
afternoon and increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon and
Evening...


...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021,
022, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, 045, 102, 103, AND 104...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
CDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, and 104.Fire
weather zones 020, 021, 022, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, and 045.

* WIND...winds turn west southwesterly behind a front Friday
afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY...humidity will rapidly decrease after frontal passage
Friday afternoon, with RH values dropping to near 25 TO 30
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Grand Jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

 Pool

(CNN) -- A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system -- which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president -- into uncharted waters.

The legal action against Trump jolts the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase -- where the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.

Trump has frequently called the various investigations surrounding him a "witch hunt," attempting to sway public opinion on them by casting himself as a victim of what he's claimed are political probes led by Democratic prosecutors. As the indictment reportedly neared, Trump urged his supporters to protest his arrest, echoing his calls to action following the 2020 election as he tried to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump has long avoided legal consequences in his personal, professional and political lives. He has settled a number of private civil lawsuits through the years and paid his way out of disputes concerning the Trump Organization, his namesake company. As president, he was twice impeached by the Democratic-led House, but avoided conviction by the Senate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

