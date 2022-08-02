Graves adds $1.8 million to Rosecrans tower and terminal renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rosecrans Memorial Airport is in the process of major renovations.
City and state leaders discussed future plans Tuesday at the airport including Congressman Sam Graves.
"Currently, what we have is we have the tower, and the terminal building altogether, for separating those for security reasons, height requirements from the FAA," said Abe Forney, the city's Public Works and Transportation Director. "So we're separating the tower from the terminal building, we received that $2 million, which will help fund the terminal."
Graves presented an additional $1.8 million in funding towards the project, which will cost $16-$18 million Forney said.
"We were just able to secure a grant for $1.8 million dollars to replace that and I'm working on more money in appropriations to replace that tower so it's state of the art in its first class, we want to keep this guard presence here," said the 6th District of Missouri, Congressman Graves. "And to do that, we have to have a first class airport to be able to maintain their mission. Because that's one of the things the Defense Department looks at when they're looking at justifying bases across the country. So we want to make sure that this is first class."
The 139th Airlift Wing is used for local, state and federal operations, and the city and state would like to keep it that way.
"Rosecrans, it's important because we--get this is actually a joint use airport, so you have both civilian and military on the airport," said Graves. "And we need to have a--make sure we have a first class tower."
"Not only does the guard have a federal, state and local mission, but there were $220 million annually to the economy. So getting that revenue into our community is vital," Forney explained.
Forney added the tower is 70 years old and it is time to replace it.
"We have great support for the 139th Airlift Wing, and, and to get this project done is something that we've been all working on for a long time. And so to get it, to get it underway is a great, great accomplishment," Forney said.
The tower and terminal were not the only projects discussed for renovations. Rosecrans officials would like to replace the runway as it is experiencing faulty asphalt. Forney said that project is estimated at $5.4 million.