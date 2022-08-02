Graves backs up plan to replace I-229 bridge.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The I-229 double decker bridge project is moving towards a total replacement.
The city and MoDot agree to Alternative "D", the Existing Corridor, at a recent Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) meeting in July.
Rep. Congressman Sam Graves also on board with the possible plan.
"We're going to tear out the double decker and it's going to be, it's going to be ground level. It just creates problems," said Graves. "Ultimately, when it comes to snow and salt, and everything that goes along with that it just tears that concrete to pieces and everybody can see how bad of shape it's in."
No official plan has been solidified at this time. The MPO will have further discussions in August before deciding on what plan to move forward with.