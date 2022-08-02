 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Graves backs up plan to replace I-229 bridge.

Sam Graves speaks on I-229 bridge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The I-229 double decker bridge project is moving towards a total replacement.

The city and MoDot agree to Alternative "D", the Existing Corridor, at a recent Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) meeting in July.

Rep. Congressman Sam Graves also on board with the possible plan.

"We're going to tear out the double decker and it's going to be, it's going to be ground level. It just creates problems," said Graves. "Ultimately, when it comes to snow and salt, and everything that goes along with that it just tears that concrete to pieces and everybody can see how bad of shape it's in."

No official plan has been solidified at this time. The MPO will have further discussions in August before deciding on what plan to move forward with.

