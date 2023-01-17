 Skip to main content
Graves picked as Chair of Transportation & Infrastructure committee

Graves said that American cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Representative Sam Graves has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the 118th Congress.

Graves said in a news release, “it’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress. America cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.”

Graves added, “I am also looking forward to working across the aisle to develop other key authorizations for our transportation and infrastructure systems, including a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, a pipeline safety bill, a Coast Guard bill, and the next Water Resources Development Act.”