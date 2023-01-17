Graves picked as Chair of Transportation & Infrastructure committee

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Representative Sam Graves has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the 118th Congress.
Graves said in a news release, “it’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress. America cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.”
Graves added, “I am also looking forward to working across the aisle to develop other key authorizations for our transportation and infrastructure systems, including a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, a pipeline safety bill, a Coast Guard bill, and the next Water Resources Development Act.”
I’m honored to be selected as the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.— Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) January 10, 2023
We will have an important role in solving the ongoing supply chain and energy crises—and ensuring our infrastructure dollars are spent wisely.
Let’s get to work.https://t.co/P0AdnPUay0