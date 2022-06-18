Graves responds to recent gun control debate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, the gun reform debate has been back in the national spotlight.
While the Senate continues to debate over a potential deal on some kind of reform, the House of Representatives has passed two gun legislation bills, the “Protecting Our Kids Act” and the “Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act” meant to help prevent another mass shooting.
However, Missouri's 6th District House Representative Sam Graves says these bills will do very little to stop shootings.
He says that these acts do not address the problem itself.
Graves is cosponsoring the “Secure Every School and Protect Our Nation's Children Act” with 25 other house Republicans.
Graves says the act would repurpose $7 billion of COVID money to secure schools.
“So it takes that money. And what it does is it puts it into being able to hire High School to hire school resource officers, officers, for every school, I think there's a billion dollars in there for that there's a billion dollars for mental health programs for students. And there's 5 billion in there to make our schools more secure,” Graves said.
The House of Representatives has not yet voted on the proposed act.
Next week, KQ2 will be featuring a series on recent gun violence and we will hear from Missouri representatives, local gun safety advocates and political experts about the ongoing debate.