Greitens criticized for new political ad

Former Missouri governor and now candidate for United States Senator, Eric Greitens coming under fire once again.
This time for a new political ad that is being criticized for appearing to encourage political violence.
In the ad, Greitens barges into a home carrying a gun along with other armed men, saying they are hunting "RINO," an abbreviation for Republican In Name Only.
He then encourages people to get a permit to hunt these republicans.
Many people have stepped forward to criticize the ad including the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police who condemned the video.