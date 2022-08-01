Greitens stops in St. Joseph on fly-around tour

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election begins Tuesday.
Former Missouri Governor (R) Eric Greitens doing a statewide fly around Monday as he runs for a spot in the senate.
Greitens stopped in St. Joseph at Rosecrans Memorial Airport at noon to meet with the media and his supporters.
"We're hopeful for President Trump's endorsement. We are honored to have the support of folks like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rudy Giuliani and Veterans for Trump and Women for Trump, who all stand with our fantastic patriots. And we're feeling extraordinarily strong about where the race is at," said Eric Greitens. "As you know, tremendous grassroots support for this campaign, folks from all over the state who are out working their phones, working their text messages, bringing people out to vote, because at the end of the day, this race is really simple. I'm Eric Greitens. I'm the MAGA candidate, and I'm running against RINOs."
"He will stand for the citizens of Missouri. He's pro-life, he's pro-second amendment, and he's MAGA, and he's America first," said Greitens supporter Teresa McBride. "And that's what we need and that's what the country needs, and that's what we need in Washington."
Republican candidates leading the way are Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidtt and Vicky Hartlzer.
Last year, Missouri Senator (R) Roy Blunt announced he would not be running for re-election which leaves an open seat in the senate next to (R) Josh Hawley.
Former President Donald Trump announced Monday evening he is endorsing Eric Greitens.
Update: (R) Eric Schmidtt also announcing Trump has endorsed him as the republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.
In a press release by Donald Trump, the announcement says, "I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" The former president has yet to specify which Eric he is endorsing.