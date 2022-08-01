 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Greitens stops in St. Joseph on fly-around tour

Eric Greitens runs for the senate in the republican primary race in Missouri.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election begins Tuesday.

Former Missouri Governor (R) Eric Greitens doing a statewide fly around Monday as he runs for a spot in the senate.

Greitens stopped in St. Joseph at Rosecrans Memorial Airport at noon to meet with the media and his supporters.

"We're hopeful for President Trump's endorsement. We are honored to have the support of folks like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rudy Giuliani and Veterans for Trump and Women for Trump, who all stand with our fantastic patriots. And we're feeling extraordinarily strong about where the race is at," said Eric Greitens. "As you know, tremendous grassroots support for this campaign, folks from all over the state who are out working their phones, working their text messages, bringing people out to vote, because at the end of the day, this race is really simple. I'm Eric Greitens. I'm the MAGA candidate, and I'm running against RINOs."

"He will stand for the citizens of Missouri. He's pro-life, he's pro-second amendment, and he's MAGA, and he's America first," said Greitens supporter Teresa McBride. "And that's what we need and that's what the country needs, and that's what we need in Washington."

Republican candidates leading the way are Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidtt and Vicky Hartlzer.

Last year, Missouri Senator (R) Roy Blunt announced he would not be running for re-election which leaves an open seat in the senate next to (R) Josh Hawley.

Former President Donald Trump announced Monday evening he is endorsing Eric Greitens.

Update: (R) Eric Schmidtt also announcing Trump has endorsed him as the republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.

In a press release by Donald Trump, the announcement says, "I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" The former president has yet to specify which Eric he is endorsing. 

