Griffon Golf's Nurski completes Team USA's Concession Cup win

(SOTOGRANDE, Spain)— Representing not only Missouri Western but the United States last week at Real Club Valderrama in the 2022 Concession Cup, Griffon Golf Assistant Coach Brad Nurski clinched a comeback victory for the ages.
A Griffon Golf Hall of Famer who played from 1997-01, Nurski and the Americans trailed Europe, 8.5-3.5, with 12 solo matches slated for the final day of play on Friday, Nov. 18. After a wave of momentum flowed Team USA's way and gave it a chance to win, Nurski entered the frame in one of three individual left matches to play. Feeding off the recent surge from the American squad, the Griffon coach came through in a big way.
Paired against Europe's Leon Breimer on holes 16, 17 and 18, Nurski played lights out. With Breimer tying the match on two birdies and then a par on hole 16, Nurski followed suit with his own par on the 17th, solidifying a 1 up lead with the 18th left to play. Scoring a par 4, Nurski notched the winning point for Team USA and the Concession Cup's return to the red, white and blue.
"It was a dream come true to represent our country in the Concession Cup," Nurski said. "The experience was something that I'll never forget. Our team made an unbelievable comeback on the last day, and for me to get the clinching point was icing on the cake. I was excited for the opportunity to represent our community, our MWSU family and our state. Go Griffs!"