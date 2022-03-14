Griffons upset Fort Hays State, advance to Division II Elite 8

(HAYS, Kan.) The Missouri Western women's basketball team is heading to the NCAA Division II Elite 8.
The Griffons upsetting top-seed Fort Hays State in the Central Region Championship, 70-69.
Senior guard Jaelyn Haggard went for a game-high 19 points in the win including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Fort Hays State jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Griffons battled back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Brionna Budgetts hit the game-winner with just about 8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
Missouri Western will play next Monday in the Elite 8 in Birmingham, Alabama.