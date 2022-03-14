 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Griffons upset Fort Hays State, advance to Division II Elite 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Griffons win Central Region, advance to Elite 8

Griffons win Central Region, advance to Elite 8

 Missouri Western

(HAYS, Kan.) The Missouri Western women's basketball team is heading to the NCAA Division II Elite 8. 

The Griffons upsetting top-seed Fort Hays State in the Central Region Championship, 70-69. 

Senior guard Jaelyn Haggard went for a game-high 19 points in the win including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Fort Hays State jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Griffons battled back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Brionna Budgetts hit the game-winner with just about 8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

Missouri Western will play next Monday in the Elite 8 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Tags

Recommended for you