Ground Round sees big crowd for Mother's Day lunch

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ground Round had a packed house around the lunch hour and into late afternoon Sunday with Mother's Day crowds and reservations.
Into the evening around the dinner hour they had a lighter crowd like a typical Sunday night. But the manager says lots of customers who came in ordered the Mother's Day special of homemade pot roast.
We were swamped from the beginning today at 11 o'clock. They're waiting for us out on the sidewalk. So that's always exciting to have people come downtown. The whole restaurant was booked solid till about 3 o'clock 3:30 this afternoon. We still have a couple of reservations that are coming tonight," Ground Round Grill & Bar manager Bobby Hay said.