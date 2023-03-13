Habitat asks community for help

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's Habitat for Humanity has been selected as one of 10 finalists for Evergy's "Spread Good Energy Hometown Grants" competition.
The organization applied with the hope to use the funds to create an impact in the community, by funding the building of a new crisis distribution and education center. The center is framed up on behind the ReStore already, but the funding could be used to install a security system, shelving units, or a forklift.
Executive Director, Shay Homeyer said the organization needs the support from the community to now help secure the $10,000 grant, "Habitat is a really small organization here in St. Joseph and we don't get a whole lot of large dollar donations. Most of our donations come in the form of product so we can build houses for the working poor. So, when we get an opportunity for cash donations or cash grants, we try to seize every opportunity".
Voting is open until March 24, 2023 at 5 p.m. The winners will be announced on March 28, 2023
To vote go to the Evergy's Facebook page and "like" St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity's project. The four projects with the most votes will each receive $10,000.