Habitat for Humanity celebrates storage and distribution center grand opening.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, the St. Joseph community came together to celebrate Habitat for Humanity's grand opening of their new storage and distribution center.
"We just wanted to have a big celebration for everyone who supports us and say thank you, especially to the community, this building means so much to us," said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shay Homeyer.
After nearly a year in the making, Habitat's sharing their excitement for their new facility and all of the opportunities it will bring along with it.
'The building is a crisis, disaster and storage area that we can use for things like the Southside flood. When those things happened in the community, there was nowhere to store all the donations that habitat was able to garner to help with all the flooding and the damage. So that buildings going to be instrumental," said Homeyer. "Also, we're gonna use it for education purposes, and hopefully get our apprentice program back up and running, where we can get people in the construction trades on-site training and get them jobs here and the community."
Habitat for Humanity used Friday's grand opening as a way to promote their services and new facility as well as showcase their partnership with financial advising company Thrivent.
"Being inside the building, we're able to communicate and do events like this and just kind of team up to give back to the community and educate others," said Thrivent Financial Advisor Cody Vaughn.
"It's actually been really great to show off what they've done with the building. They've done a lot of renovations, so it's just a good way to get people back here to see the work that they put into it," said Thrivent Financial Advisor Tiffany Smith.
While the interior of the storage and distribution facility is not yet complete, anyone who has a 501 C 3 is eligible to get in contact with Habitat for Humanity to make arrangements for any needed space.
Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity received a grant from Evergy's "Spread the Good Energy" program to help build the warehouse.