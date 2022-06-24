Hackberry Emperor Butterfly experiencing a population explosion across northwest Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you’ve been noticing more butterflies recently, you’re not alone. The Hackberry Emperor Butterfly is experiencing a population explosion this year.
According to local Naturalists, the cause behind the population boom is unknown, although a possible theory being warmer winters allowing more caterpillars to survive.
Hackberry Emperors are unique in that they are a woodland species, living off of hackberry trees as their host and feed on rotting fruit opposed to flowers.
These butterflies are native to northwest Missouri, and pose no harm to local ecosystems, and actually may provide some benefits.
“Nobody really seems to know for sure, all we do know is that it'll be short lived, it should be over and three to four weeks from when it began. And it's not really going to cause any lasting damage to the ecosystem or to the host plant that they feed on,” said Shelly Cox, Naturalist with the Remington Nature Center.
Another interesting fact about these butterflies is that they tend to land on human skin to absorb salts from our sweat, but pose no harm to humans when doing this.