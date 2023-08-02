Hawaiian Bros grand opening brings aloha spirit to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After months of anticipation, the Hawaiian Bros restaurant has officially opened its doors to the public in St. Joseph.
The grand opening on Monday showcased just how excited St. Joseph locals were to welcome the restaurant to the area, as hundreds of community members flooded the doors within minutes of the restaurant opening.
Chris Habiger, Vice President of Hawaiian Bross, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture. "This is fantastic. We're excited to bring Hawaiian Bros to St. Joseph."
The restaurant had been generating buzz since the news first broke that a Hawaiian Bros was coming to town, and residents eagerly watched as the building took shape. Laila Blair, a local resident, said, "I've been seeing it getting built. It's been fun driving by it to see it."
Despite Monday morning's rain, St. Joseph's residents showed out to get their first taste of the island-inspired cuisine.
"Can't stop the energy around Hawaiian Bros. It's fantastic. We're super excited. People were lined up rain or shine," said Habiger. "We're just excited to bring the aloha spirit to St. Joe, put a smile on people's faces, and feed them with some amazing plate lunches."
Habiger stated that people were lined up at early as 3 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening. The demand was high, with people willing to wait all morning to experience the flavors of Hawaii right in their hometown.
"We had 140 people lined up this morning as early as three o'clock in the morning. Dozens lined up in the drive-thru," Habiger said.
Blair, who was among the eager customers, shared her excitement: "I was excited and a little sad because there was such a big line."
Despite the long lines throughout the day, the overall feedback on the food has been overwhelmingly positive. When asked to describe their experience, one customer, Quinton, simply said, "Very good."
The opening in St. Joseph marks the 41st Hawaiian Bros location, a significant milestone for the restaurant.
Not only was the turnout to the VIP events hosted over the weekend unprecedented, but with CEO Scott Ford and Vice President Chris Habiger both being St. Joseph natives, this location holds a special place for the two as they hope to add vibrance to their hometown dining scene.