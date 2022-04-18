Hazardous collection event this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mark your calendars, St. Joseph's household hazardous waste collection is coming up this weekend.
You will be able to dispose of oil, fuels, cleaners, batteries, and other materials this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Macarthur Drive parking lot of the Remington Nature Center.
This event is open to all St. Joseph residents.
You will need an ID with proof of residency to participate.
For a full list of accepted materials you can head over to the city of St. Joseph's website.