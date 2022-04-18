 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Hazardous collection event this weekend

City of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Mark your calendars, St. Joseph's household hazardous waste collection is coming up this weekend.  

You will be able to dispose of oil, fuels, cleaners, batteries, and other materials this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Macarthur Drive parking lot of the Remington Nature Center.  

This event is open to all St. Joseph residents.  

You will need an ID with proof of residency to participate.  

For a full list of accepted materials you can head over to the city of St. Joseph's website. 

 

