HDDA announces demolition of Red Lion Hotel to build new one

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The HDDA recently announced a change in plans to the Red Lion Hotel which the group now owns.
The original plan was a rehabilitation project to the existing hotel. The HDDA announced Friday a demolition plan of Red Lion Hotel and rebuild a new one.
"HDDA is excited to move this project forward as part of St. Joseph's downtown resurgence and provide a much-needed hotel across from Civic Arena to attract visitors from across the region. We look forward to continuing working with the City and community to ensure this project's success," said Rob Rothschild, President of HDDA in a news release.
In late 2021, HDDA signed a franchise agreeing with the Marriott International for a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel to replace the Red Lion Hotel in downtown St. Joseph.
The change from a rehabilitation project to a complete demolition and construction does not change the project budget which currently sits at $27 million.
"It's tough to fit a new prototype of Marriott into an existing 1980s Sheraton Hotel," said Clint Thompson, St. Joseph's Planning and Community Development Director. "The the age of that structure is approximately 40 years old now. And so it's probably met its useful life. And so they found that it was easier actually to build new as far as the timeframe kind of sped up the process to deliver the final product."
The news of a brand new downtown hotel does not only make city leaders happy, but also makes local downtown restaurant and business owners happy and hopeful as well.
"I think it'd be great for St. Joe," says Felix Street Gourmet and Room 108 owner Patrick Modlin. "To have the place for visitors to come be able to stay downtown, be able to walk around downtown, experience the different shops close to the river, being able to really get immersed into downtown and St. Joe's architecture, history and the arts."
The 150-room hotel will feature an enhanced bistro, fitness room, business center and approximately 6,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space in a connected conference room.
A local man who appreciates the style and history of downtown St. Joe agrees in the addition to a brand new Marriott Hotel. "I think it's a great revitalization project. It'll help downtown and bring a lot more people to St. Joe, which will help St. Joe," said Sterling Barber.
For several years, St. Joe has set in place several revitalization plans for downtown and the riverfront area. Modlin says a new hotel is in dire need and will continue the progress for the area.
"So glad to see it progressing. It's been disappointing to not have that space being utilized. And so I'm really excited for this."
The City will officially vote on the build of a brand new hotel on October 17.
HDDA plans to start construction by May 31, 2023 and complete the project before December 21, 2024.
Official renderings of the hotel have not yet been released. KQ2 will provide those updates once they are available.