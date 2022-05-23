Health Department and Opioid Task Force to host Missouri Credentialing Board training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department and Buchanan County Opioid Task Force are teaming up to host a Missouri credentialing board training for Missouri Recovery Support Specialists.
The training will be June 14 -16 at the Remington Nature Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recovery support specialists are staff or volunteers that develop mentoring relationships that help people who are in recovery or considering recovery from behavioral health disorders.
Registration for the training is required and the registration fee is $150 but is waived for people who live or work in the county.