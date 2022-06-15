Health officials urge taking precautions during heat wave

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urging everyone to take precautions as the heat and humidity rise to dangerous levels.
The department reports that 18 Missourians between the ages of 35 and 105 died from heat exposure last year.
Steps you can take to keep safe include wearing appropriate clothing, staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, planning activities when the temperature is the coolest and preparing you home in order to stay cool indoors.
The department adds to check your area for a cooling center location.