CDC Awards $279 Million on International Overdose Awareness Day

Missouri, The CDC announced on August 31st which is International Overdose Awareness Day, that they are awarding $279 million across 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 40 health departments.
This funding will be used to combat drug overdoses.
The funds will be funneled through two programs called Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) and will help states and communities respond rapidly to prevent death by overdose.
The CDC also announced today that the rise in drug overdoses in the US is partly attributed to counterfeit pills, these are pills that appear to be pharmaceutical but are more often than not made with illegal fentanyl and illegal benzodiazepines like bromazolam, etizolam, and flualprazolam.
“The drug overdose crisis in the United States is constantly changing and complex and is claiming the lives of our parents, children, siblings, colleagues, and friends,” said Grant Baldwin, PhD, MPH, director of the Division of Overdose Prevention at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
Dr. Baldwin continued by saying, “CDC is committed to saving lives and to do this we must continue to provide our communities with the resources they need to stay ahead of and respond to this crisis.”
