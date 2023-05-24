National Sun Safety Week (5/22-5/28)

With summer right around the corner, MedStar Health celebrates the third annual National Safe Sun Week, from May 22nd - 28th. The goal of National Safe Sun Week is to empower everyone to go outside this summer and enjoy themselves while staying safe and healthy.

MedStar Health conducted a national survey of 1000 people to learn about their sun safety knowledge.

When is the most important time to reapply sunscreen?

Every 2 hours: 40% answered correctly - which means the majority (60%) do not know this.

Which items do you pack for a day at the beach?

Snacks: 82%

Sunscreen: 76%

UVA/UVB-rated sunglasses: 58%

What time is the sun at its strongest?

10am - 4pm: 35%, so the majority (65%) do not know this.

Additional survey results:

• 38% agreed with the statement "Getting a 'base tan' at an indoor tanning salon is a good way to prevent sunburn when I go to the beach later this summer."

• Just 19% say they always wear sunscreen when exposed to the sun during spring and summer months.

• Of those who don't use sunscreen, 20% said "I have darker skin and don't need sunscreen."

• Only 16% of people say they have never been sunburned.

o 47% say they have been sunburned 5 or more times

o 19% say they've been sunburned more than 12 times.

• 72% have suffered from a blistering sunburn or sun blisters