National Sun Safety Week (5/22-5/28)

With summer right around the corner, MedStar Health celebrates the third annual National Safe Sun Week, from May 22nd - 28th. The goal of National Safe Sun Week is to empower everyone to go outside this summer and enjoy themselves while staying safe and healthy.
MedStar Health conducted a national survey of 1000 people to learn about their sun safety knowledge.
When is the most important time to reapply sunscreen?
Every 2 hours: 40% answered correctly - which means the majority (60%) do not know this.
Which items do you pack for a day at the beach?
Snacks: 82%
Sunscreen: 76%
UVA/UVB-rated sunglasses: 58%
What time is the sun at its strongest?
10am - 4pm: 35%, so the majority (65%) do not know this.
Additional survey results:
• 38% agreed with the statement "Getting a 'base tan' at an indoor tanning salon is a good way to prevent sunburn when I go to the beach later this summer."
• Just 19% say they always wear sunscreen when exposed to the sun during spring and summer months.
• Of those who don't use sunscreen, 20% said "I have darker skin and don't need sunscreen."
• Only 16% of people say they have never been sunburned.
o 47% say they have been sunburned 5 or more times
o 19% say they've been sunburned more than 12 times.
• 72% have suffered from a blistering sunburn or sun blisters