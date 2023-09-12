 Skip to main content
New Dermatology Office in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, MO; U.S. Dermatology Partners has expanded their practice to patients in Andrew and Buchanan Counties by opening a new office in St. Joseph, Missouri.

U.S. Dermatology Partners provides treatment to patients who suffer from a variety of skin conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Leading the new clinic in St. Joseph is Dr. Megan Lent, who is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. 

Dr. Lent has co-authored many peer-reviewed medical articles.

U.S. Dermatology Partners has over 100 locations in eight states.

