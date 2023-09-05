PACT Act Deadline for Kansas Veterans

Kansas, Enrollment for PACT Act healthcare is open for Kansas veterans who were deployed to a combat zone, were never enrolled in Veteran's Association healthcare, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013.
The deadline for the PACT Act enrollment is September 30th at 11:59 p.m.
The PACT Act is specifically designed to help veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones.
Eligible Kansas Veterans are encouraged to click here or call 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more and to sign up for benefits before the deadline.
Since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on August 10, 2022 more than 8,900 Kansas Veterans have received benefits from the PACT Act and more than 3,200 Kansas Veterans have enrolled in VA healthcare.