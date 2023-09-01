St. Joseph, MO; September is National Suicide Prevention Month and one industry particularly impacted by suicide is construction.
According to the United States Department of Labor's Occupational and Safety Health Administration, construction workers rate of suicide is 53 per 100,000 workers.
On September 4th through 8th OSHA is having a Suicide Prevention Stand-Down where employers are asked to pause work for a moment, urge their employees to seek help if they need it and to share resources.
There is also a national suicide prevention line that is operated 24 hours a day, if you call 988 you will be given help and resources to battle mental health issues.
For more information about resources available click here.