SJPL Purchased Blood Pressure Monitors and AED Machines for St. Joseph Libraries

St. Joseph, MO; According to a media release from the St. Joseph Public Library, SJPL received a grant from the American Heart Association and used the funds to purchase blood pressure monitors and Automated External Defibrillator machines for the four libraries in St. Joseph.
SJPL is also partnering with community organizations to provide fresh produce to food insecure community members on a weekly basis at each of the libraries.
Community members can visit any of the four libraries in St. Joseph to test their blood pressure and will receive tips on managing their blood pressure and information on local health clinics.
Community members can locate the new AED machines with the help of the PulsePoint app which shows the location of each machine.
The free produce stands will take place at alternating library locations through October for SNAP/Food Stamp recipients.
For questions call SJPL at 816-232-4038.