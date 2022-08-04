Hearings set for Savannah man involved in standoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bond and preliminary hearings for a Savannah man that was arrested following a standoff lasting most of the day on Sunday.
50-year-old Harry Newton Ritzinger’s bond hearing is set for next Tuesday with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 19.
According to court documents, officers responded to a house on South 16th Street Sunday after reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived and obtained a search warrant to enter the house escorting all residents except Ritzinger out.
Officers approached a staircase when they heard gunshots inside the house. Officers backed out of the house and continued to surround it.
After nearly 24 hours, Ritzinger was taken into custody.
Court documents say Ritzinger has been arrested twice before for failure to appear warrants.
He has now been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building.