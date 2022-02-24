Heart to Heart Vaccine Clinic at Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) Global humanitarian organization, Heart to Heart International, partnered with Missouri Western State University to bring another free Covid-19 vaccine clinic to the St. Joe community, this time aiming to get more children vaccinated.
After focusing mostly on getting college students vaccinated with their previous clinics, Heart to Heart shifted their focus to children.
"With the pediatric dose being available for ages 5-to-11, we're really targeting school-age children," says Heart to Heart International Community Health Coordinator, Grace Schilling.
Heart to Heart urges those who are eligible to take advantage of their free vaccination clinic opportunities and reach out to representatives of the organization if you have any questions or concerns about the vaccines.
Schilling encourages people to protect not only themselves, but others within the community who may not be able to get vaccinated.
"We know that vaccines are your best protection against the different variants as well, so we really think that if you're eligible, and you're interested, you can even just come to us for education or to learn what vaccine may be best for you."
Even if you missed out on Thursday's clinic, Heart to Heart hosts many of these vaccination events throughout the year. Dates and locations for upcoming clinics can be found on their website.