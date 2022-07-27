 Skip to main content
Helping a hero's family

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  The St. Joseph Mustangs made it back to the MINK League Championship Series with a win last night.

At the game last night, the organization gave back to a community that's dealing with a tragedy.

Last night's 50/50 raffle will help the family of Alex Harris, an 18-year-old Oregon, Missouri boy, who tragically passed away in a drowning accident over the weekend but not before he saved his brother from drowning.

He's being called a hero, and while the Mustangs don't know him directly, the team wants to help the brave young man's family.

“We know so many people who knew Alex or were neighbors of Alex classmates of Alex, or you know, knew the family and so for us to have the opportunity to contribute anyway, is an opportunity that I mean, it's the least we could do. And so I mean, he was a true hero,” Mustangs owner Ky Turner said. 

