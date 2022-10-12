"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence.
St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17.
The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21.
The take back the night event will be held at YWCA, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Immediately following the ceremony will be the dedication of the "Helping Hand" sculpture from the Allied Arts Council 2022-23 Sculpture Walk.
The piece will be donated to the YWCA by the artist Hasna Sal of Glass Concepts 360.