'Helping others grow': NW Missouri Master Gardeners host Annual Plant Sale

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners are continuing their mission of "helping others learn to grow" with their 13th Annual Plant Sale.
"We've got tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, herbs, we've got milkweed. We need to all take good care of the bees and the monarchs, and the milkweed are a great asset for that," said Master Gardener Dee Musser.
With nearly 150 varieties of these vegetables and herbs spanning across the 6,000 available plants, the Master Gardeners promise a selection you can't find anywhere else.
"We offer varieties that you can't buy other places, lots of heirlooms...and we offer things that you can't just find anywhere," said Musser.
Master Gardeners have been working with these plants since they planted the seeds back in March, and getting to see them come to fruition at the tomato festival is one of Musser's favorite parts of this annual event.
"We have another event in September called our Tomato Fest, and we'll see so many people that have bought plants now and they will come back and talk about their plants and their tomatoes and the peppers and how they did," said Musser. "We'll see them at the end of the growing season, which is always fun."
Master Gardeners will be on site throughout the day to answer questions and chat with those looking to meet other green thumbs while browsing a vast selection of plants.
"People should come out enjoy this event just for the camaraderie of all the people who will be here talking about tomatoes and talking about peppers," said Musser. "They can have their questions answered by Master Gardeners and they can choose from 6,000 different plants and fill their gardens with probably more than they had anticipated."
The event takes place Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the plants are sold out.
The event is held at the University of Missouri Extension Office located at 4125 Mitchell Ave..