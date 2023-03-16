'He's a fighter', 20 year-old crash victim's family shares road to recovery

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State student Blake Ommen was involved in a car crash on I-29 near St. Joseph and remains in the hospital with brain injuries.
Ommen was heading back to Kansas City for spring break when he was rear-ended in a construction zone on the interstate.
"We pulled into our driveway, and we're expecting Blake to be home. As we pulled in the driveway, we received a call from the hospital that Blake had been in an accident," said Blake's father, Josh Ommen.
On March 4, Krissy and Josh Ommen received the call no parent ever wants to get: that their youngest son had been involved in a car accident.
"We were given the information that it was serious. He was moving his arms and legs, but he was on a ventilator. So we did kind of have an idea of the severity, but just weren't quite totally for sure what had happened," said Josh.
The Ommen's drove straight to St. Joseph to be with their son where they were informed that Blake had a brain injury, an incident that the family is sadly no stranger to.
"My mother, when I was about Blake's age, was was in a car accident as well and suffered a traumatic brain injury," said Josh. "Unfortunately, we didn't see the results that we're seeing from Blake, and she did not come out of it. So knowing that I had to go into this again with my son was truly a shocking moment."
As Blake continues to make strides to recovery, he's not fighting alone -- he has the support of his "brothers."
Because the driver responsible for the accident did not have insurance, Northwest Missouri State University's Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity set up a GoFundMe page to help Blake and his family pay for the medical bills.
"I put it together on my phone and posted it on Instagram. And I remember after that, it just took off," said Tyler Brockhoff, Ommen's fraternity brother. "It's all going to Blake's family, all of it...towards his medical bills, whatever they need help with. It's all for them."
But it's not just people from Missouri contributing to Blake's fund. People from all across the country are coming together to support Ommen and his family.
"I remember seeing all those Sig Tau's from all over the country supporting us, which makes us feel awesome," said Brockhoff.
"It feels awesome just knowing that our brothers from around the country have our back like that," said Blake's lifelong best friend Jake Coddington.
The Ommen family says they are feeling all of the love and support for Blake.
"It's definitely been a struggle, but we're staying strong as a family," said Blake's mom Krissy. "Friends and family...I don't even know how we say 'thank you.'"
While Blake has a long road to recovery ahead of him, the family continues to see signs of hope.
"We believe in him. Day-by-day he's getting better," said Krissy. "He's defying what doctor's said."
"Blake's a strong, positive kid, so we're not surprised," said Josh.
As Blake continues to recover, his parents tell us that he will be moved to a long-term recovery rehabilitation facility in Denver, Colorado.