High demand for flowers this Valentine's Day despite inflation impacts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s the biggest day in the flower business, with bouquets flying off the shelves for local businesses here in town.
Even with the price of flowers increasing nation-wide due to inflation and a number of reasons, local flower shops are seeing more orders compared to last year.
And with the holiday falling two days after the Chief's big Super Bowl win, florists are seeing a lot more ‘last minute’ orders than usual.
“A lot of economic events throughout the world have also impacted the price of flowers as has natural disasters, because a lot of our flowers come from parts of the world where there were floods or hurricanes. Honestly, flowers are always a little elevated on Valentine's day anyway, we've seen this elevated price for a while so we're kind of getting used to it. But a lot of people that only call once a year may have seen a bit of a sticker shock as opposed to last year," said Stacy Fisher, Store and Creative Director at Garden Gate Flowers.