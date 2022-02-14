High demand for Valentine's Day flowers amid nationwide shortage

Monday is Valentine's day… which means a busy day for the florists in town.
“Valentine's Day is definitely the busiest day of the year for florists. I expected the phones to ring up the second we opened today. And they did. People were waiting at the door when we unlocked the door today,” said Stacy Fisher, Store and Creative Director at Garden Gate Flowers.
Especially with it falling on the Monday after the Super Bowl this year– resulting in many people waiting until today to buy their flowers.
“But it's the phones are ringing like crazy. I think everybody kind of woke up and said, Oh, you know, after the Super bowl, it's Valentine's Day. So it is extremely busy that we're here and we're here to serve the community,” said Michelle Leinbach, owner of Butchart Flowers & Gifts.
There's a nationwide shortage of flowers right now, with overall uptick in pricing and limited supply as a result.
You know, just like anybody else, we've been affected by supply chain issues…. So that's made an extra challenging because our typical resources have changed,” said Fisher.
We have had some flowers that have come in that have not been up to par that we've had to replace with,” said Leinbach.
Despite these challenges, the florists in town are keeping up with the orders and staying busy.
But I think we've done a good job, we've done our due diligence and worked extra hard to still keep the quality high. Or just on the back end. It's like the duck swimming, right? Can't see his feet,” said Fisher.
So like I said, we're ready to go the coolers stocked we've got designers back there making arrangements still on the phones are still ringing and we're still taking orders,” said Leinbach.
And today won’t be the only busy day for florists this week, expecting a busy day again tomorrow.
Tomorrow we will have the 'I am sorrys'. So we will have the men that didn't get Valentine's gifts that will be coming in and calling for that. So tomorrow will be a busy day as well,” said Leinbach.
Through all of this, the florists give credit to the community for their support.
Thank you guys for all of your support as a small business. You know, this helps our families and it goes a long way with everything,” said Fisher.
We just want to say we appreciate the St. Joseph community and all their support. Because we couldn't be here and do what we love to do if we didn't have the support of the community,” said Leinbach.