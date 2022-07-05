 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

High demand, shortages with AC units

AC Unit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the extreme heat lately, your air conditioner isn’t the only thing working hard…heating and cooling companies are also working overtime to keep up with the high demand.

Local businesses are receiving a spike in calls this time of year for air conditioning maintenance and installation.

The industry is experiencing shortages on many different parts due to supply chain issues, creating high prices and delays in some cases.

“Ferocious. Horrible. I mean, it you know, it seems to get worse every day. You know, we're we fight every day trying to find different stuff. And the prices are outrageous. And probably everybody else,” said Jason Wolf, Owner of Jay Wolf Heating & Cooling.

If you think your AC may be experiencing issues, experts recommend calling as soon as possible to get it looked at.

In the meantime, replacing your furnace filter frequently and regularly cleaning your outdoor AC unit can help avoid problems in the future.

