(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the extreme heat lately, your air conditioner isn’t the only thing working hard…heating and cooling companies are also working overtime to keep up with the high demand.
Local businesses are receiving a spike in calls this time of year for air conditioning maintenance and installation.
The industry is experiencing shortages on many different parts due to supply chain issues, creating high prices and delays in some cases.
“Ferocious. Horrible. I mean, it you know, it seems to get worse every day. You know, we're we fight every day trying to find different stuff. And the prices are outrageous. And probably everybody else,” said Jason Wolf, Owner of Jay Wolf Heating & Cooling.
If you think your AC may be experiencing issues, experts recommend calling as soon as possible to get it looked at.
In the meantime, replacing your furnace filter frequently and regularly cleaning your outdoor AC unit can help avoid problems in the future.